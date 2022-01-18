Pro netballer Samantha Wallace cops Jean Pierre Athlete Award

AUSTRALIA-BASED pro netballer Samantha Wallace copped the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association Jean Pierre Athlete Award on Sunday.

This virtual award ceremony was held to highlight those who were able to compete on the international circuit and participate in online coaching and development courses throughout 2021.

Wallace, arguably TT’s most accomplished player of this generation, led her New South Wales Swifts team to last year’s Suncorp Super Netball title in August.

She had a mammoth contribution, scoring 51 goals at 92 per cent accuracy to steer Swifts to a 63-59 win over Giants Netball at the Brisbane Nissan Arena in Australia.

Other awardees were Ashelle Legall, who captured the Lystra Lewis administrative award, interim youth coach Joel Young-Strong earned the Brenda Price umpire’s award while Kemba Duncan took home the association’s coaching award.

Legall was also presented with a community award for Tobago while Davidson Jones received a similar prize for South.

Meanwhile, Austrid Archer Roachford copped the Martha Archer long service and meritorious award while Carol Gittens got the technical official award.