Point Fortin residents get $450k in Self Help grants

POINT Fortin MP Kennedy Richards

The National Commission for Self Help Ltd (NCSHL) gave out $450,000 worth of grants to 20 families from Point Fortin on Monday.

The recipients were affected by bad weather in September, when strong winds blew off roofs and damaged several houses.

The grants are to help them buy materials to repair their homes.

The ceremony took place at the Point Fortin constituency office at Techier Main Road.

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr urged recipients to follow the guidelines on using the grants.

"If you have an issue, reach out to this office to ensure your process is smooth," Richards said.

He added that other constituents affected by natural disasters have been waiting for help. The MP said they also need assistance, adding that more grants are on their way.

To those awaiting help from the commission and the constituency office, he said, "We have not forgotten you. The process is ongoing. We are experiencing challenging times throughout the world, and TT is no exception.

He praised Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe for her efforts in ensuring burgesses get the grants.

NCSHL gave out minor repairs and reconstruction grants, valued at up to $15,000, and emergency repairs reconstruction assistance grants worth up to $25,000.

NCSHL chairman Anthony Campbell said the commission is committed to reducing poverty and improving the living standards of the vulnerable.

Campbell said, "This commission will and must continue to assess citizens by improving their living conditions and building stronger communities. We are contributing to transforming lives."

He called on the recipients to go as early as possible to hardware stores and exchange their vouchers for the materials.