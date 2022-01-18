Of tear gas and political ole mas

Police prepare to fire tear gas at the Queen's Park Savannah. Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: Demonstrators on a peaceful Sunday, armed with nothing more than a desire to express a different point of view on the covid situation, were tear-gassed by police.

The fact that there were children among the group attests to the level of threat the marchers represented, but this meant nothing to the squadrons of heavily armed police.

Will these police ever tear-gas "schooners" belonging to relatives of Cabinet ministers, who by their own playbook, represent an even greater health threat? We may live to see that day, along with the face of God.

Efforts will be made to scapegoat the police who did this. Let us not be fooled, a tear-gas canister and the mask to protect against it are not simply extra bullets, batons or handcuffs. This is another level and authorisation must come from the highest levels based on an evaluation of the situation.

On Saturday, in a media briefing which once again was anything but brief, the Prime Minister was forced to concede defeat on his safe-zones initiative for the public sector. Not only was that completely bungled by his Attorney General turned labour minister turned marine affairs minister, but the labour movement called his bluff.

Dr Rowley now has to move his deadline of January 17 to some time in February. We all know what happens when he has had to reschedule; ask Duke and Farley in Tobago.

Politics, governance and leadership is never just about an individual, but the personality of the leader can affect the outcome of events in a significant way.

The PNM under Dr Rowley is under strain in events big and small and he most of all must be feeling the strain.

The appointment process to select a police head, the cut-tail received in the THA election, boat rides and other social events taken at this time under Cabinet advisement...heck, the PM and his party seem to be having a political covid crisis of their own.

Yet he and by extension his party appear trapped in their history and culture.

Cheated on his public sector vaccination campaign, he appoints a team to investigate the state of the health services. Would he have us believe he has never heard the cries of the TT Registered Nurses Association? He has only to ask any Trinbagonian who had cause to seek any kind of medical treatment at a public health facility.

I see a bad moon rising. I see trouble on the way and I see the ''ground'' rising. The old order is passing. The good book tells us, "Fret not thyself because of evildoers.'' It is a wonderful time to be alive.

RAE SAMUEL

Balmain