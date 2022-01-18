North covid19 vaccination sites slow down

File photo by Sureash Cholai

Fewer people are showing up to get vaccinated or take booster shots, and mass vaccination sites in North Trinidad have been almost at a standstill for the last two weeks.

When Newsday visited the Paddock at the Queen’s Park Savannah there was a handful of people waiting in the monitoring area.

An official at the site said the number has been consistently declining this month.

“Usually there would be lines when, during the morning time, we haven’t seen that for days.”

Newsday spoke to Brent Nicholas after he had his first dose of a vaccine. He was happy with the smooth and easy process.

“Because there was one person in front of me, I went straight in, and I was in and out within a half an hour.

"I’m now taking the vaccine, for a couple of reasons: one, because I am a recovering covid19 patient. I was supposed to take the vaccine in November, but I wanted to wait.

"Also, I decided to come to take the vaccine because it’s a big risk to go out to work without being unvaccinated. I eventually told myself ‘It’s about time.’”

Another person said she was impressed by the smooth process of getting the booster shot.

Operations were also slow at the Hasely Crawford Stadium vaccination drive-through site.