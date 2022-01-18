Monkey Town family 'healing' after missing teen returns

Devon Richards, father of teenager Mariah Richards. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Despite the ordeal of her disappearance just a week earlier, the family of 13-year-old Mariah Richards says it is working towards healing.

Mariah’s father Devon Richards gave Newsday the update on Tuesday.

He said, “She (Mariah) is coming back on track and we’re doing our best as we understand the situation.

He said, without giving details of what happened, “She’s having slight body pains and stuff like that, but nothing beyond that from a physical point of view. Mentally she’s a little better.”

The police has provided the family with a counselling session.

On January 10 at 8.46am, Mariah left home at First Branch Trace, to buy bread at a nearby shop, but did not return.

Richards reported her missing to the Tableland Police Station after noon on the same day.

On January 14, four days after she went missing, Mariah went to the Belmont police station.

Richards was unable to provide much information about her disappearance, as police investigations are ongoing.