Missing Marabella man found dead in mangroves

Police officers followed by undertakers are seen leaving the mangrove area near Flower Pot beach, Pointe-a-Pierre, after the decomposing body believed to that of missing person Sean Kowlessar was discovered. Kowlessar was reported missing on January 15. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A decomposing body believed to be that of a missing Marabella man was found on Tuesday in the mangroves near Flower Pot beach in Pointe-a-Pierre.

Sean Kowlessar, 53, was last seen on Friday at his family’s home. Relatives reported him missing to the Marabella police on Saturday.

The father of one, he was an outpatient of the psychiatric ward of the San Fernando General Hospital.

Kowlessar’s brother Damien Deane said owing to the state of the body, the face was unrecognisable.

"I know it is him, although I cannot make out the face. But from the hair, foot and teeth, I can identify him. He had on the same clothes he left home in," Deane said after police allowed him to view the body.

"He left home a few days ago. He just walked off. We were looking all over for him, but we did not look here. Someone who was on the beach called about the body of a man, so I came down one time."

Police believe Kowlessar might have drowned, but an autopsy will confirm the cause of death.

Reports are at around 11 am on Tuesday, beachgoers, including children saw the body lying face down.

They called the police and Insp Ramlogan, Sgts Hosein, Boodoo, Dookoo, acting Sgt Radhaykissoon, PCs Griffith and Suliman and other officers from the Homicide Bureau Region III and the Southern Division responded.

Marabella and Homicide Bureau Region III police are continuing investigations.