Manzanilla man held after shooting at relative

File photo.

A 27-year-old Manzanilla man was arrested after he fired a shotgun at a male relative during an argument at their home on Monday morning.

Police said the man had an argument with his 42-year-old relative and left the house after threatening to return with a gun.

He later returned with a shotgun and fired a shot at the relative, but missed.

Other relatives nearby heard the gunshot and called the police, who arrested the man nearby.

Police said the man was expected to be charged on Tuesday.

Manzanilla police are continuing enquiries.