648 new cases, 16 more covid19 deaths

The number of covid19 cases has increased significantly, with 648 additional cases being detected as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Ministry of Health's 4 pm update reported that the cases brought the total active number to 16,502.

Since last Tuesday the number of new covid19 cases has varied considerably, with the highest number of cases being recorded last Friday with 853 new cases. Since then the number decreased gradually to 404 on January 16 and 382 and January 17, but has increased again as of Tuesday.

It was also reported that there were 16 more deaths, bringing the total number of covid19-related deaths to 3,224.

These deaths were nine elderly men, three elderly women, two middle-aged men and two middle-aged women. Those who died had diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, asthma and a history of strokes. Nine had multiple comorbidities, two had one comorbidity and five people had no known medical conditions.

The Tuesday afternoon the update also reported that there were 82,298 recovered patients, with 81 people being discharged from public health facilities and 615 recovered community cases.

There are now 680,033 fully vaccinated people; 719,967 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine.

The update reported that 100,754 people have received booster shot.

There are 467 covid19 patients in hospitals.