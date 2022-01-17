West Indies notch first victory in Under-19 World Cup

West Indies U19s huddle as they celebrate the wicket of Lyle Robertson of Scotland during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup match at Warner Park Sporting Complex on Monday, in Basseterre. - Photo courtesy ICC

THE WEST Indies rebounded from a six-wicket defeat to Australia in the tournament opener on Friday to defeat Scotland by seven wickets in their ICC Under-19 World Cup Group A fixture at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Monday.

The Scots, who were put in to bat, were bundled out for 95 off 35.1 overs with opening batsman Oliver Davidson top-scoring with a painstaking 43, off 93 balls, with four fours. Muhaymen Majeed was the only other batsman to reach double figures, with 11.

Pace bowler Shiva Sankar, who was named as the Man of the Match, took three wickets for 17 runs, while left-arm spinner Anderson Mahase had 2/16 and off-spinner Onaje Amory 2/26.

Opener Shaqkere Parris made 26 (29 balls, three fours and a six) while Teddy Bishop was unbeaten on 23 as the West Indies replied with 96/3 off 19.4 overs. Jack Jarvis, Charlie Peet and Davidson claimed one wicket each for Scotland, who were beaten by 40 runs by Sri Lanka in their first game on Friday.

Scotland will face Australia in their final group game on Wednesday, at Warner Park, while the West Indies will meet Sri Lanka at the same venue on Friday.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

SCOTLAND UNDER-19s 95 off 35.1 overs (Oliver Davidson 43; Shiva Sankar 3-17, Anderson Mahase 2-16, Onaje Amory 2-26) vs

WEST INDIES UNDER-19s 96 for three off 19.4 overs (Shaqkere Parris 26, Teddy Bishop 23 not out)