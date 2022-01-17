Video of overcrowded Central Trinidad bar being investigated

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob. FILE PHOTO -

POLICE from the Cyber Crimes Unit and the Social Media Unit are looking into a video which has been circulating on social media showing a bar in Chaguanas being overcrowded by patrons on Saturday night.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob confirmed that police have seen the video and are working to confirm if the recording is a recent one before launching an investigation into what could be breaches to the covid19 public health regulations.

The video, posted on several social media pages on Saturday night, was shared over 400 times, with hundreds of comments including from people who called on the Government to revert to stricter regulations to prevent such public gatherings which would be covid19 spreader events.

Scores of patrons were seen dancing and socialising without masks in the tightly congested space in the 13-second video which was panned from one end of the bar to the other.

Newsday was unable to contact the owner of the bar named in the caption on the video posted online.

On Sunday morning, Jacob told Newsday: "We are looking into it to verify whether or not those videos are authentic and did in fact occur over this weekend.

"We saw the videos and our Cyber Crimes Unit is checking to see if this happened this weekend because it seems people are trying to continually excite the population.

"It is something we need to confirm. How are we so sure these are the things that happen last night or ten months ago. people are constantly doing that to derail us and in some instances it is viable and sometimes it is not."