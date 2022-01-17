Tobago teen charged with robbery with violence

Stock photo source: Pixabay

A 19-year-old unemployed man from Clarke Trace Extension, Mt Pleasant has appeared before the Scarborough virtual magistrates court on a charge of robbery with violence.

Police reports said on January 10, a 15-year-old student on his way home from school was standing on Post Office Street, Scarborough, when Kelon Gerald, along with other men, approached him and told him not to move.

The report said while Gerald tried to put his hand in the victim’s pocket, which contained a cellphone and cash, they struggled and Gerald bit him and took $50 in cash from his pocket. He and the other men escaped.

The victim, along with one of his parents, made a report to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Scarborough Police Station.

Gerald was arrested on January 14 and charged on January 16. He appeared before the magistrate on January 17 and pleaded not guilty.

He was granted bail with surety of $80,000. or a cash alternative of $8,000. on condition that he is to report to the Shirvan Road Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. He is also not to communicate with the teenager.

Gerald will reappear inourt on February 14.

WPC Manswell laid the charge.