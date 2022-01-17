Newcomer Stephon Marcano joins Soca Warriors for Bolivia friendly

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Angus Eve - TTFA Media

STEPHON Marcano is the only new face included in the Trinidad and Tobago men's football team, who will travel to Bolivia on Tuesday for Friday's friendly international match against the hosts in Sucre.

The 22-year-old Marcano can play both as a right-back and as a right-sided midfielder. The former Fatima College student is currently a student at California State University.

Another uncapped player in the squad is teenaged midfielder Molik Khan, who was a reserve member of the TT team at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States.

The team, selected by coach Angus Eve on Monday, features the experienced goalkeepers Marvin Phillip and Adrian Foncette, as well as central defender Radanfah Abu Bakr, wing-backs Mekeil Williams and Alvin Jones.

Eve, who spoke to the media during a training session at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Monday morning, mentioned the inactivity of the team since the Gold Cup last July, but hopes the players can give a good account of themselves against a Bolivia squad who are still involved in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Trinidad and Tobago team: Adrian Foncette, Marvin Phillip (goalkeepers); Radanfah Abu Bakr, Mekeil Williams, Keston George, Leland Archer, Jamal Jack, Stephon Marcano, Alvin Jones, Justin Garcia, Jesse Williams, Noah Powder (defenders); Hashim Arcia, Michel Poon Angeron, Matthew Woo Ling, Neveal Hackshaw, John-Paul Rochford, Molik Khan, Ajani Fortune (midfielders); Reon Moore, Ryan Telfer (strikers).