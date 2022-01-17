NAAA members visit Lendore's family, but no confirmed funeral date

EXECUTIVE MEMBERS of the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) paid a courtesy visit to the mother of late Trinidad and Tobago quarter-miler Deon Lendore, on Sunday.

NAAA president Geroge Commissiong, general secretary Dexter Voisin, as well as directors Jamaal James and Jehue Gordon visited Lendore’s Tannis Lane, Arima home to pay their respects to family and friends of the three-time TT Olympian.

Lendore, 29, died in a car accident while returning home from practice at Texas A&M University, United States on Monday night. He earned bronze with the men’s 4x400-metre relay at the 2012 London Olympic Games and is also a three-time World Indoor Championships medallist.

Commissiong said, “We paid a courtesy call to show our respects and send our condolences. We also visited to get an update on arrangements to get the body repatriated. It was an informal visit.”

Lendore’s body is still in the US. Family members are working alongside several government ministries and the TT Olympic Committee to bring him home.

A spokesperson for the family said dates are yet to be confirmed for the arrival of Lendore’s body in TT and his funeral. He also said support has been pouring in from the Arima community and TT by extension.

“All other things are still in progress with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and everyone else. Everybody is working to bring back Deon’s body to TT. We’ve been getting a lot of support from the university and his coach Charlie Joseph.

“Every night you have people visiting, the community embracing people. Members of Parliament and businessmen in Arima have been donating stuff.

“It’s very difficult and costly for the family. Athletes from all over the country have come (by the house to extend sympathies). Representatives from Arima Boys Government Primary School and Queen’s Royal College as well,” the spokesperson said.

They also confirmed that Lendore’s parents have given Texas A&M the “all-clear” to have a memorial service for Lendore. Similarly, this date is yet to be set.