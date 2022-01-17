Malabar man gunned down after buying food

Jeremiah Mootilal, 41, was shot dead on Train Line Road, Malabar, on Friday night. PHOTO COURTESY MOOTILAL FAMILY - PHOTO COURTESY MOOTILAL FAMILY

Mere minutes after promising his teenage daughter that he would visit her after buying food, a 41-year-old Malabar tradesman was gunned down on Friday night.

Police said Jeremiah Mootilal was walking on the Train Line, Malabar, at around 9.55 pm when a silver car drove near him and someone inside shot him several times.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police, who took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Newsday spoke with Mootilal's relatives at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday. They said they remembered him as a loving father and hard worker.

One relative said she did not know what could have led to Mootilal's murder but hoped there was an increased police presence in the area to prevent any more violence.

"His daughter is 14 years old. He gave her everything. He even gave her $200 just before he died and promised to give her more after a job he planned to do this weekend.

"He told her that he would check her after he went to buy the food, but he never came back.

"I'm at a total loss for words right now."

Another relative said Mootilal would often volunteer his help as a welder and roofer to other people in the community and noted that even the police were surprised to hear about his murder.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.