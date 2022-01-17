Dr Hinds: Deaths 15.6 times higher among unvaccinated than vaccinated

Dr Avery Hinds -

Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds has said the death rate is 15.6 times higher among the unvaccinated than the vaccinated.

He was speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual covid19 briefing on Monday.

He said there had been a covid19 death rate of 40.69 deaths for every 10,000 unvaccinated people.

“There had been a covid19 death rate of 2.61 covid19 deaths for every 10,000 vaccinated people,” he said.

Hinds said the death rate among vaccinated people is 93.6 per cent lower than the unvaccinated.

“This means that (of) 2,552 deaths occurring between May 24 and January 12, 93.6 per cent or 2,388 of these deaths could have been prevented by vaccination.”