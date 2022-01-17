Deyalsingh: 56% of 12-18 age group vaxxed

Terrence Deyalsingh

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has said only 56 per cent of the 12-18 cohort of children have been vaccinated.

Deyalsingh was speaking during the ministry’s virtual covid19 briefing on Monday.

He said, “Our vaccination figures, unfortunately, have taken a very deep dive. As of last night, 48.5 per cent of the population is vaccinated. We seem to be stuck on that figure.”

He said of the 12-18 age group, about 90,000 are in school, with another 10,000 out of school. Of those, only 51,751 have been vaccinated.

“This is a particular concern because, as you know, we want our children back out to school.”

He said many children want to be vaccinated, but are being prevented by their parents.

Younger children are not eligible for vaccination in this country.

He said parents only have a month and a half remaining to have their children vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, as the current stock will expire in February.