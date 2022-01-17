Buccoo man charged with having cocaine

Jeromi Billy. Photo courtesy TTPS

A Chance Street, Buccoo tradesman's assistant has been granted bail of $100,000 or a $6,000 cash alternative on a charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

On Monday, 31-year-old Jeromi Billy appeared virtually before a magistrate at the Scarborough magistrate court to answer to the charge laid by actingg Sgt Keron Jonas of the Criminal Investigations Department on January 14.

Police reports said officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department searched Billy’s home, where the narcotic was found. They said when found, he was within 500 metres of the Buccoo Government Primary School.

Billy pleaded not guilty, and the matter was adjourned to February 14.