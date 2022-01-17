11 covid deaths, 382 new cases

The deaths of 11 people from covid19 have brought the death toll to 3,208.

A total of 382 new cases were recorded from samples taken between January 9 and 16. The number of active cases is now 16,556.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Monday said the people who died were four elderly men, three elderly women, and four middle-aged women. It said six of these people had multiple comorbidities including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, lung disease, and cancers. Three people each had only one comorbidity, while two people had no known comorbidities.

Since March 2020, there have been 101,376 cases of covid19, of which 81,602 have recovered.

There are 486 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 112 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 25 in the intensive care unit and 32 in the high dependency unit. There are 77 people at the Caura Hospital, 59 at the Augustus Long Hospital, nine at the St Ann’s Hospital, 67 at the Arima General Hospital, 89 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 41 at the St James Medical Complex, 29 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and three at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 139 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 60 at UWI Debe, 15 at UTT Valsayn, 27 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 28 at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva Field Hospital, nine at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 32 people in state quarantine facilities, and 15,559 people in home self-isolation. There are 258 recovered community cases and 66 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said 85.6 per cent or 10,227 of 11,954 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to December 29.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 670,618, of which 24,691 were from Tobago.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 624,024, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 50,506.

There are 679,532 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 720,468 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 48.5 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

A total of 99,602 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 543,199, of which 242,920 were done at private facilities and 300,279 were done at public facilities.