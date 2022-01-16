Two shot dead in East Dry River, Tabaquite

File photo.

A 32-year-old man was shot to death on Saturday morning at Boodram’s Convenience Store and Supermarket in Tabaquite.

Reports said around 11.50 am Davidson Jeremy, of Matta Trace, was in the store when a man entered the supermarket, walked back out and returned with a gun before he began shooting.

An eyewitness report said the shooter was about five feet, six inches tall and disguised in a wig and cap.

The eyewitness said there appeared to be nine shots fired at Jeremey.

Police confirmed the report of the witness and added that the shooter was also brown skin in complexion and was wearing a black t-shirt and blue denim three-quarter pants.

The shooter, police added, was armed with a silver and black coloured pistol. Police said the gunman spoke with Jeremey before he shot him.

The man escaped in a white pickup vehicle.

Police said Jeremey was known to them and was held previously for theft, and violent crimes.

Also on Saturday, around 9.50 am a shooting at Lovell Place, East Dry River, Port of Spain left one man dead, and a woman seriously wounded.

Police said two men began shooting at Kerwin Naswell, 45, and wounding Mellisa Gail, who both live in the area.

Naswell, also known as “Fish,” died at the scene.

Police said Naswell and Gail were not the intended targets of the shooters and investigations were continuing into the incident.

The death toll for 2022 up to news time on Saturday was 28.