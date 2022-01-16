Police vs protesters – Crowd tear-gassed at Queen's Park Savannah

GASSED: Tear gas canisters fired by riot police at protesters at the Queen's Park Savannah on Sunday afternoon. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

SEVERAL protesters were detained by police and dozens more were tear-gassed at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Sunday.

The Push Back protest, led by social activist Umar Abdullah of the First Wave Movement, began on Sunday morning with hundreds gathered to march around the Savannah in solidarity against Government’s handling of the covid19 pandemic, including the Prime Minister’s vaccination policy for government workers.

Police asked Abdullah and his supporters to leave, as they did not have a permit from the acting Commissioner of Police to protest. However, the crowd persisted and the march went on.

At around 2 pm, after several attempts to disperse the large crowd, the riot police were called in and officers began detaining protesters, while other officers fired tear gas canisters at the crowd.

One man, who was parked in the savannah and seen drinking a beer from the tray of his pick-up truck, was detained after officers asked him several times to leave. The agitated crowd chanted “Rowley must go” as police enclosed them, forcing them out of the Savannah.