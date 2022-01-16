PM mum on AG's role in Ocean Pelican matter

FILE PHOTO: The Ocean Pelican boat anchored off the Chaguaramas coast ,next to The Anchorage. -

The Prime Minister declined declined to comment on the Attorney General's input in a criminal investigation involving the son of a government minister.

Dr Rowley was asked to comment on Ocean Pelican matter where Adrian Scoon, the son of Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, was detained by police on Boxing Day last year, for allegedly breaching the covid19 regulations by hosting an event aboard a boat.

The businessman contacted Attorney General Faris al-Rawi when he was initially detained and the AG subsequently called the acting CoP McDonald Jacob and acting DCP Erla Christopher.

Rowley reminded reporters the matter was being investigated by the police. He said he pays close attention to the conduct of every Cabinet minister and should any of them act in a manner that was inimical to the public interest, and it was proven to be so, the question of whether he would act does not arise. The PM gave his views during a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on Saturday.