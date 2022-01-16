Mitchell welcomes extended beach hours, reopening of rivers

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell. -

TOURISM, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell is welcoming the Prime Minister's announcement of an extended beach time by two hours plus the reopening of rivers.

Dr Rowley made the announcements during a press conference on Saturday.

Mitchell, in a press release, said the extended beach hours would be welcomed news for locals and tourists and his ministry which controls several beaches including Maracas, Las Cuevas and Vessigny.

Mitchell reminded beachgoers that there is to be no consumption of alcohol, parties or playing of loud music. Mask wearing should be maintained once outside of the water. The Manzanilla Beach Facility will remain closed until further notice.

Rivers are now also to be opened, however there are strict guidelines which must be adhered to, including no large gatherings (no more than 10 persons), no alcohol consumption, no fires, no music and no parties.

The ministry is reminding all users of beaches and rivers to comply with the recommended guidelines and safety measures in place at beaches to maintain the health and safety of all users.

Mitchell said, “I am pleased with the extended opening time of beaches and moreso with the reopening of rivers. This will no doubt bring some much needed relief to the tourism sector as visitors can now use our beaches for a longer period and hiking clubs can add the use of rivers to the entire hiking and eco-adventure experience.”

The ministry assured that it will continue working closely with the TTPS to ensure adherence to the opening and closing times of the facilities and monitoring of restricted activity.

Mitchell urged all to continue observing the three W’s which are, wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance.