Ireland's Joshua Cox, Zimbabwe's Emmanuel Bawa hit centuries in U-19 World Cup

- SUREASH CHOLAI

JOSHUA Cox and Emmanuel Bawa were among the star performers on day two of the International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies, on Saturday.

At Everest Cricket Club in Guyana, Cox lashed 111 not out to steer Ireland to 236/9 against Uganda in a Group B match.

Cox hit eight fours and one six and faced 113 balls.

Philippus le Roux pitched in with 32 for Ireland. Joseph Baguma and Matthew Musinguzi grabbed 2/34 and 2/35 respectively.

In reply, Uganda were all out for 197 in 48.1 overs with Pascal Murungi scoring 63 and Juma Miyaji contributing 38.

Matthew Humphreys contained the Uganda batters with 4/25 as Ireland won by 39 runs.

At the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, Zimbabwe defeated Papua New Guinea by 228 runs in Group C.

Bawa, the captain of Zimbabwe, cracked an even century to propel his team to 321/9. He faced 95 balls and hit ten fours and two sixes.

David Bennett struck 58 in support of his captain and Rasan Kevau picked up 3/65 in ten overs for Papua New Guinea.

Papua New Guinea struggled in their turn at the crease and were dismissed for 93 in 35 overs.

Ngenyasha Zvinoera (2/25), Brian Bennett (2/20) and Victor Chirwa (2/11) all took two wickets for Zimbabwe.

In other matches, India got past South Africa by 45 runs at Guyana National Stadium and United Arab Emirates defeated Canada by 49 runs at Conaree Cricket Centre in St Kitts.

The tournament ends on February 5.

SUMMARISED SCORES

ZIMBABWE 321/9 (50 overs) – Emmanuel Bawa 100, David Bennett 58; Rasan Kevau 3/65, Junior Morea 2/59 vs PAPUA NEW GUINEA 93 (35 overs) – Ngenyasha Zvinoera 2/25, Brian Bennett 2/20, Victor Chirwa 2/11. Zimbabwe won by 228 runs

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 284/9 (50 overs) – Ali Naseer 73, Punya Mehra 71; Parmveer Kharoud 2/49, Gurnek Johal Singh 2/38 vs CANADA 235 (46.4 overs) – Mihir Patel 96, Anoop Chima 46; Nilansh Keswani 2/32, Jash Giyanani 2/10. United Arab Emirates won by 49 runs

IRELAND 236/9 (50 overs) – Joshua Cox 111 not out, Philippus le Roux 32; Joseph Baguma 2/34, Matthew Musinguzi 2/35 vs UGANDA 197 (48.1 overs) – Pascal Murungi 63, Juma Miyaji 38; Matthew Humphreys 4/25, Nathan McGuire 2/29. Ireland won by 39 runs

INDIA 232 (46.5 overs) – Yash Dhull 82, Kaushal Tambe 35; Matthew Boast 3/40, Dewald Brevis 2/43 vs SOUTH AFRICA 187 (45.4 overs) – D Brevis 65, George Van Heerden 36; Vicky Ostwal 5/28, Raj Bawa 4/47. India won by 45 runs