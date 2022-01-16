Ireland clinch ODI series win over West Indies

Andrew McBrine -

IRELAND CLINCHED the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against hosts West Indies on Sunday courtesy of a nervy two-wicket win in the third and final ODI at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Chasing a target of 213, Ireland slipped from 190 runs for four wickets to 208/8 after the 43rd over. But Craig Young struck a four, to the vacant third-man position, off the bowling of pacer Romario Shepherd, to secure the win in the match, and the series.

Ireland, who battled a number of covid19 cases during this tour, as well as their preceding tour of the United States, were guided by Andrew McBrine's 59, as well as 52 from Harry Tector and 44 from stand-in captain Paul Stirling.

Off-spinner Roston Chase (three wickets for 44 runs) and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (3/53) were the main wicket-takers for the West Indies.

McBrine, who was the Man of the Series, took 4/28 with his off-breaks while pace bowler Young had 3/43 as the West Indies, who lost the toss in all three matches, were bowled out (for the third straight match) for 212 in 44.4 overs.

Shai Hope was the topscorer for the West Indies with 53 while Jason Holder chipped in with 44 and Hosein 23.

The West Indies will now turn their attention to a five-game T20 series against England, in Barbados, later this month.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 212 (44.4 overs) - Shai Hope 53, Jason Holder 44, Akeal Hosein 23; Andrew McBrine 4-28, Craig Young 3-43 vs IRELAND 214-8 (44.5 overs) - Andrew McBrine 59, Harry Tector 52, Paul Stirling 44; Roston Chase 3-44, Akeal Hosein 3-53. Ireland won by two wickets. Man of the Match and Man of the Series: Andrew McBrine (Ireland).