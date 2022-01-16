Final dance for Black Indian masman

One of the headpieces worn by Black Indian masman Narine Approo was placed on his casket during his funeral service on Saturday. - ROGER JACOB

Relatives of Black Indian masman Narrie Approo hopes that Trinidad and Tobago can once again become a nation that is not divided by race, class, colour or status.

At Approo’s funeral service on Saturday, held at Guide’s Funeral Home, Oxford Street Port of Spain, they reminisced about growing up in the olden days. Following the service, he was cremated at the Caroni Cremation Site.

Pastor Ernest Mohammed, also a great nephew of Approo, said they grew up in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-religious environment and did not care about divisions in society, unlike what is displayed today.

He said his uncle was instrumental in his family’s upbringing and appreciation for the culture and artform that was unique to TT.

“When you have something and you don’t cherish it, it is only when it is gone then it is appreciated. We have to embrace cultures and carry on. The old cultures and traditions are gone.

“We embrace all – in our greetings, in food, culture, music, religions and more,” Mohammed said.

Ernest remembered Approo’s love for food, costumes and simple living. He shared memories of playing mas in Approo’s costumes as a young boy and said although his uncle was a serious man, he understood when to let go and have fun.

Anderson Patrick, the chief of the band Warriors of Huracan and Austin Prince Charles, the highest militant warrior in the band, chanted “Zimbo Dia” and danced for Approo near his pyre.

They said the phrase means freedom, something which Approo expressed through his art and costumes.

Approo used to work with the Port Authority and was a barber and a trained boxer. He also used to mould masks for others, build wings and make full costumes for bat and devil characters.

Approo’s funeral which was carded for January 13 was postponed for reason unknown.

Approo, the founder of Last of the Black Tribe mas band, died around 11 pm at a home for the elderly at the age of 94.

Approo, originally from Harmony Hall, San Fernando, moved with his family to John John, east Port of Spain when he was five.

In 2018, he was awarded the Hummingbird Medal Silver for Culture/ Community Service.