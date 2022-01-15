Four-time Olympian Cleopatra Borel lands new job at US university

Four-time Olympic shot putter Cleopatra Borel. - CHOLAI

FOUR-TIME Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Cleopatra Borel has landed a new job as the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has hired the shot put athlete as the new throws assistant coach.

The announcement was made on Friday.

According to a story on www.texasborderbusiness.com, Borel said, “I’m extremely excited to be coming to UTRGV. Words can’t express how I feel. This is a great situation. I’ve waited quite some time to find a place that fits to this degree, and I have every confidence in coach Hicks and the UTRGV Athletics family.”

Borel, 42, represented TT at four Olympic Games – 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

UTRGV head coach Shareese Hicks is elated to have Borel on board.

“Coach Borel brings the right energy, focus and experience that our student-athletes need,” Hicks said.

“She shares the vision of success and passion for positively impacting young people. We are so excited to have her join us and bring her championship mentality to UTRGV.”

Borel will replace Brad Foote, who accepted a job at Northern Arizona.