Eve satisfied with enthusiasm at Under-20 screening sessions

Trinidad and Tobago men's Under-20 assistant coach Reynold Carrington speaks to his players during a training session at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training grounds in Port of Spain, on Wednesday. PHOTO BY TTFA - TTFA

NATIONAL men’s Under-20 head coach Angus Eve is satisfied with the turnout and attitude shown by the players vying for selection on the team.

Screening sessions have been held over the past few weeks throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

Earlier this week, speaking to TT Football Association media at a training session at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Eve said, “That was tremendous actually. The enthusiasm that was shown by all the kids (was great). We had almost 500 kids in Trinidad alone from the five zones (trying out).”

Eve said players in Tobago and those with TT roots overseas will get an opportunity to prove themselves.

“We have Tobago (screening) going on as we speak. I supposed to go up there and members of the staff…on the 28th and 29th (of January), where we move on to go the United States to look at players who have parentage who want to represent TT.”

Eve and his staff are now working with 34 players at training sessions in Trinidad.

The TT Under-20 team are aiming to qualify for the FIFA Men’s Under-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023.