While prices rise, PNM tells women: You hold the power

Chairman Camille Robinson-Regis

AS the prices of food and other commodities soar, the National Women’s League of the People’s National Movement (PNM) is reminding women that they hold the purchasing power in their hands.

The league is also encouraging citizens to buy local.

Recently Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox appealed to the supermarket industry to be reasonable. The league applauded what it described as Cox’s bold stance.

In a statement, the league said while it is aware unscrupulous entities may engage in price-gouging, it reminded women that ultimately the purchasing power is theirs.

“The league is also encouraging citizens to buy local as much as possible and firmly believes that the nation can work together to combat food prices both as consumers and industry giant.”

It appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture to vigorously continue its growbox campaign so that kitchen gardens will significantly help reduce the high food import bill.

“The league also agrees that there must be a focused approach on the abusers of social assistance grants. This will ensure that the persons who need the grants the most are the only recipients.

Chairman Camille Robinson-Regis said while food prices have risen worldwide, the Government has provided "tremendous assistance to the most vulnerable citizens,”

This includes grants provided by Cox’s ministry. She identified salary relief grant (SRG) payments valued $18,844,500 distributed to 6,633 applicants for May and June 2021, as repored by the National Insurance Board in September.

Via the Market Box initiative, NAMDEVCO delivered 100,000 hampers of fresh fruit and vegetables each valued at $58 to covid19-affected households in 2021.

The league said Government continues to do its part to help vulnerable citizens and sees this as a great opportunity for those in the supermarket and trade industries to rise to the occasion to help those most in need