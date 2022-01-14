Sport ministry in contact with Lendore's family

THE Ministry of Sport and Community Development is keeping in contact with the family of former national track and field athlete Deon Lendore.

Lendore, a three-time Olympian, died in a car accident in Texas, United States, on Monday. He was 29.

Lendore's mother Chrispina Edmund is asking the Government to bring her son's body home.

On Friday, a media release said, “The Ministry of Sport and Community Development has been in close communication with the family of the late athlete Deon Lendore.

“We are working hand in hand with the TT Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, and all relevant arms of the state have been fully mobilised to ensure that the family's wishes are respected and implemented as soon as possible.”

Tributes have been pouring in for the athlete since his death. His former TT teammates; sporting officials; Queen’s Royal College; his university, Texas A&M; and the community of Arima have all remembered Lendore.

The Prime Minister as well as Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also thanked Lendore for his contribution to TT.