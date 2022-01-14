Rane Blackman has high hopes for Dutty soca

Rane -

Trinidad and Tobago-born musician Rane Blackman, who is based in the US, has released Dutty, a soca track she believes is the career-launcher she’s been anticipating.

Blackman has been on the international soca circuit for some time. In 2014, the singer decided to hold back on her first soca release, choosing instead to complete her bachelor’s degree first, a media release said.

She eventually stepped into the limelight in 2020 with her single, Bam Bam, on the Explore Riddim. My Behavior was her 2021 offering..

Dutty is a song with pure fire that’s guaranteed to be a favourite among the ladies, the release said.

“This song was written by Keelan 'Azaryah' Callender, produced by District 6 Recording Studios and recorded by Peter 'Wildfire’ Noel,” said Kyle Lee Sing of Jamdong Management – the team that manages Blackman.

“Dutty is a fiery track that will have every waistline moving. That’s a guarantee,” Lee Sing said in the release.

Lee Sing said he and Blackman first heard the song when Azaryah brought it to them.

“We immediately liked it and decided to record the track at Wildfire and Flo’s studio in Queens.”

The song is available on major streaming platforms and Blackman is excited for everyone to get a true taste of her energy, the release said. With a winning mindset, the singer, who is originally from Maloney, is bent on making her every dream come true.

For more info: follow her on Instagram @muzic_rane