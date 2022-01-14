Only vaccinated singers, staff at Chutney Soca Monarch show

Cherish Ragoonanan sings in the virtual finals of the Chutney Soca Monarch competition in February, 2021. - Lincoln Holder

The Chutney Soca Monarch 2022 contest is on, but a strict vaccinated-only policy will be in effect.

Southex CEO and promoter of the event, George Singh warned on Thursday that all artistes, band members, musicians, handlers, workers and stage hands must be fully vaccinated to be allowed into the venue.

“This is just one of the stipulations outlined as the planning for the 2022 Chutney Soca Monarch moves on at a pace,” he said in a statement.

Singh said the semi-final event, which is being held in a "sterile environment," will see 25 artistes competing using instrumental tracks, in front of a judging panel.

“They will be recorded and 25 video clips will be created and posted through social media for another part of the judging process as the public will also have the opportunity to like, view and share the clips.”

A text-to-vote element will also be put in place from the semi-final stage. This will all be done with no audience, as strict protocols will be followed.

The semi-final clips will be released on February 1, and the grand final will be aired on February, 26.

Carnival 2022 was scheduled for February 28 and March 1. The Government is yet to decide whether or not there will be any festivities.

Nevertheless, Singh said the grand final will see ten people competing on a stage with a full theatrical production.

Two major titles will be up for grabs as artistes will be competing for the Chutney Soca Monarch and the Queen of Chutney Soca titles.

BMobile has signed on as the official telecommunications provider for the event. TTT is the official TV provider, and I97 the official radio station. E-Networks in Guyana has been confirmed as the official TV/cable network in Guyana and will carry the event simultaneously with all the other providers, he said.

It will also be streamed to the world via the Southex Live Events pages on YouTube.

Registration closes on January 17. Artistes have already registered from Guyana, Canada, US and Trinidad and Tobago.

All artistes who qualify for the grand final must be in Trinidad for the event.

Southex said it will be guided by all Ministry of Health protocols that are in place at the time.