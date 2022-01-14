Imran Khan XI wrap up Red Force trial win

Khary Pierre -

THE IMRAN Khan XI completed a comprehensive 280-run victory over the Khary Pierre XI in a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force four-day trial match at Gilbert Park in Couva, on Friday.

Resuming day three on 105 runs for four wickets in the second innings, the Khan XI were dismissed for 197.

Kirstan Kallicharan struck 48 for the Khan XI but off-spinner Jason Mohammed snatched 4/16 for the Pierre XI.

Left-arm spinner Pierre was also among the wickets taking 2/35.

Chasing an improbable 362 for victory, Pierre XI were bundled out for 81. The wickets were shared among the bowlers, but leg-spinner Khan finished as the top bowler with 2/13.

Yannic Cariah was left stranded on 25 not out.

Red Force are preparing for the Cricket West Indies Regional Four-Day tournament expected to bowl off in early February.

SUMMARISED SCORES

KHAN XI 301 - Keagan Simmons 68, Imran Khan 66; Kerwyn Sirju 3/45, Uthman Muhammad 2/17 and 197 - Kirstan Kallicharan 48, Leonardo Julien 31, I Khan 31; Jason Mohammed 4/16, Khary Pierre 2/35 vs PIERRE XI 137 – Daniel Williams 38, Bryan Charles 6/45 and 81 - Yannic Cariah 25 not out; I Khan 2/13. Khan XI won by 280 runs.