EBC offices open on Saturdays for ID renewals

File photo/ Sureash Cholai

From Saturday, Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) registration area officers and sub-offices will be open on Saturdays from 9am-3 pm for the renewal of expired identification cards.

In a media release on Friday, the EBC said the service will be available by appointment only.

The release said those with expired ID cards were encouraged to use the EBC’s online portal to make an appointment on any Saturday from January 15-March 31.

It explained, “During this period only transactions related to the renewal of expired identification cards will be facilitated.

“It is hoped that persons who were not able to secure an appointment to renew their expired identification cards before the December 31, 2021 extension ended, will avail themselves of this opportunity.”

On January 10, the EBC said ID cards which have expired or are due to expire shortly will be valid until March 31.