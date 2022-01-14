Bocas Pavement Poets eye change in 2022
The NGC Bocas Lit Fest has brought together five of Trinidad and Tobago’s most talented spoken-word poets — Derron Sandy, Dominique Friday, Kyle Hernandez, Gabrielle Murray, and Kleon McPherson — for a special edition of the ongoing Pavement Poets series.
In the new video, the poets share their hopes, concerns, and inspirations for 2022, from the miracle of a newborn daughter to going “back to basics.” Directed by Elechi Todd, Pavement Poets: 2022, a Year of Change premiered on January 9 on the Bocas YouTube (youtube.com/bocaslitfest) and Facebook (facebook.com/bocaslitfest) platforms, and is now available for viewing on demand, said a media release.
Filmed in locations in both Tobago and Trinidad, the five poets’ performances bring together diverse voices and viewpoints, ranging from the pleading to the playful. They share a focus on making 2022 “a year of change,” a theme that will run through NGC Bocas Lit Fest programming in the coming months, the release said.
Pavement Poets is a longtime fixture of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest programme, where it began as a series of live, in-person performances at venues across Port of Spain during the annual festival. In 2020, Pavement Poets was reinvented as a recorded video event as part of the Lit Fest’s pandemic shift to virtual programming, and this new edition is the third to premiere in this format.
Comments
"Bocas Pavement Poets eye change in 2022"