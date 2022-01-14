A failure

THE EDITOR: It is quite normal to hear at every coronavirus update by the Ministry of Health that covid19 cases have risen, so too the number of deaths.

It is now in the psyche of the citizenry that every day one can expect on average more than 20 deaths from the virus. The mantra of the health updates has now changed to accept this reality.

It is now predicting how many cases we can expect. At one point the prediction was 1,000 cases a month. The most recent prediction is that parents must prepare themselves for an upsurge in omicron cases in children.

Such predictions can only reassure the nation that the Ministry of Health has failed in its efforts to contain the virus.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity