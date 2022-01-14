22 deaths, 853 new covid19 cases recorded

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has recorded 22 more covid19-related deaths, bringing the total figure to 3,156.

The ministry’s latest update on Friday at 4 pm said these deaths were eight elderly men, seven elderly women, six middle-aged men and a middle-aged woman.

Some of the comorbidities among those who died were diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, asthma, and a history of strokes. Twelve people had multiple comorbidities, while five each had only one comorbidity. Five had no known medical conditions.

There were 853 new cases from samples taken between January 8 and 13.

The ministry said these patients will be processed for admission at the discretion of the county medical officers of health.

The total active cases stood at 16,019. The total number of cases reported since March 2020 increased to 99,780.

As of Friday, 678,667 people were fully vaccinated and 721,333 had had either one dose or no doses.

There were a total of 621 covid19 patients in hospitals and step-down facilities.