Windies lose Under-19 World Cup warm-up vs SA

West Indies bowler McKenny Clarke. - Cricket West Indies

WEST Indies Under-19s lost by three wickets to South Africa Under-19s in an International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup warm-up match in Georgetown, Guyana, on Wednesday.

West Indies were bowled out for 189 in 43.2 overs batting first. Captain Ackeem Auguste struck 52 off 47 balls and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett hit 45.

Bowling for South Africa, Matthew Boast grabbed 3/9 in four overs.

Aphiwe Mnyanda took 2/33 and Michael Copeland snatched 2/14 to help the South Africans limit West Indies.

In response, South Africa scored 191/7 in 35.3 overs. Skipper George Van Heerden led the run chase with an innings of 61 not out off 59 deliveries.

Dewald Brevis also contributed with the bat with a knock of 50.

McKenny Clarke grabbed 3/34 in five overs and spinner Anderson Mahase bagged 2/31.

The tournament bowls off on Friday and ends on February 5. Matches will be played in Trinidad, Antigua, St Kitts and Guyana.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES UNDER-19 189 (43.2 overs) (Ackeem Auguste 52, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 45; Matthew Boast 3/9, Aphiwe Mnyanda 2/33, Michael Copeland 2/14) vs SOUTH AFRICA UNDER-19 191/7 (35.3 overs) (George Van Heerden 61 not out, Dewald Brevis 50; McKenny Clarke 3/34, Anderson Mahase 2/31) South Africa won by three wickets