Tobago's active covid19 cases now at 1,319

Tobago now has 1,319 active covid19 cases after 33 new cases emerged overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 220.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported there are 31 current hospitalised patients, one of whom is partially vaccinated. It added five patients are fully vaccinated and 25 are unvaccinated.

The division said there are 4, 680 recovered patients.