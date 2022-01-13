Tobago businessmen: Excellent meeting with tourism secretary

Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Grace Burris. -

Tobago businessmen have given a “thumbs up” after a meeting on Thursday with the new THA Secretary of the Division of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Transportation, Tashia Burris.

It was Burris’ first meeting with members of the island’s hospitality and accommodation sector since she took office in December.

She was accompanied by assistant secretary Megan Morrison and the division’s administrator Cherry-Ann Edwards-Louis.

The meeting was held at the division’s head office, Sangster’s Hill, Scarborough.

President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) Chris James, the association’s vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James and THTA director Kirton Sorias attended.

Afterwards James commented: “I want to say it was an excellent meeting, cordial and a wide-ranging discussion on many points. We are comforted with the collaboration and look forward to an ongoing working relationship with the secretary.”

Birchwood-James was also pleased.

“It was a very good meeting. We talked about the tourism in general, especially for the accommodation sector and how we go forward. We presented different ideas to her and heard what she had to say. I think it was a good meeting.

“She (Burris) seems to be progressive in her ideas and she wants to try new things, which we agree with.”

Burris is expected to meet with other stakeholders in the sector next week.

A post on the division’s Facebook page said the meeting “signalled the commencement of discussions with tourism stakeholders as the secretary made good on her promise to embark on aggressive stakeholder consultations to chart the way forward for the revitalisation of the tourism sector.”

On Monday, British Airways resumed flights to Tobago, almost two years after Trindad and Tobago's borders were shut to prevent the spread of covid19.

Virgin Atlantic is expected to resume flights to the island on January 29.