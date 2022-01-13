N Touch
San Fernando man jailed for having gun, ammo

A 45-year-old man who pleaded guilty to having a gun and ammunition was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment with hard labour on Wednesday when he appeared virtually before a San Fernando magistrate.

Labourer Kareem Gabriel, of Union Hall in San Fernando, was also charged with discharging a gun within 40 metres of a roadway, a police release said on Thursday said.

Gabriel, who faced magistrate Armina Mohammed-Deonarinesingh, pleaded not guilty of discharging the gun.

On Monday, officers from San Fernando CID responded to reports of loud explosions around 12.45 am, in the Union Hall area. They saw a man, later identified as Gabriel, walking along the road and stopped him.

They searched him and found a Taurus pistol with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition.

They arrested him, and on Tuesday, PC Defreitas charged him with the three offences.

