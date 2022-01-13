PNM, UNC screen candidates for Debe South

SELECTED: Judy Sookdeo, the PNM's candidate for the Debe bye election. -

THE PNM has chosen supervisor/radio broadcaster Judy Sookdeo as its candidate for the upcoming Debe South by-election, while the UNC has screened several candidates.

Sookdeo was a 2019 candidate in the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, but for the La Fortune seat.

In a statement the PNM said it had done a virtual screening exercise on Thursday.

"Nomination forms from interested persons were submitted, and they appeared virtually before the screening committee."

Afterwards, the PNM Central Executive met virtually to consider the committee's recommendation.

It said, "The People’s National Movement is pleased to announce that Ms Judy Sookdeo has been selected as the PNM’s candidate for the February 7 bye-election for Debe South."

Newsday understands Sookdeo topped a field of three nominees.

The statement said the PNM has participated in every single election in Trinidad and Tobago since its inception – general, local, THA and by-elections – and this by-election was no exception.

"The PNM is committed to offering to the electorate of TT a suitable option to be of service to the people."

The UNC said its screening committee had finished screening nominees on Wednesday, well into the night, at the party’s headquarters in San Fernando.

"The UNC remains committed to providing the burgesses of Debe South with proper representation and will announce the chosen candidate in the coming days."

The UNC said all nominees who offered themselves had promised to work with whoever is chosen as the candidate.

It also said, "It is also important to note that the district of Debe South has been without an elected councillor for over a year following the death of Mr Purshotam Singh.

"The party recognises the contributions of late councillor Singh and will continue the good work started under his tenure."