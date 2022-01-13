Jacob happy PSC is at work

File photo: Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob's nomination to serve as acting commissioner of police (CoP) has been approved by Parliament.

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob says he is pleased the Police Service Commission (PSC) has been formed and has begun its work of selecting a new commissioner.

Former chair of the PSC Bliss Seepersad resigned on September 30. Former commissioners Courtney McNish, Dr Susan Craig-James and Roger Kawalsingh resigned on September 22, 25 and 27 respectively, amid controversy over the appointment of a new commissioner.

On October 12 the President announced that she had sent the names of retired justice of appeal Judith Jones and leadership consultant Maxine Attong to the House of Representatives as nominees for appointment to the PSC.

Jones and Attong, along with accountant Maxine King, attorney Rajiv Persad and crimnologist Ian Ramdhanie, were appointed to the commission on November 16.

Contacted for commant on Thursday, Jacob said he preferred not to comment, but nevertheless said he was confident in the ability of the PSC.

"I am happy to know the PSC is now in place and are carrying out their affairs, which can only mean well for the police and the country."