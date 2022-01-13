Ireland level ODI series against West Indies

IRELAND levelled the three-match One Day International (ODI) series 1-1 with a five-wicket victory on the Duckworth-Lewis method at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on Thursday.

The second match was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, but due to covid19 cases and injuries in the Ireland camp the match was postponed.

West Indies posted 229 all out in 48 overs thanks to lower order resistance led by Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith.

West Indies were 143/8 in the 40th over when Shepherd and Smith joined forces.

Smith’s innings would have been impressive in a T20 match as he cracked 46 off 19 balls which included two fours and five sixes.

Shepherd struck seven fours in his innings of 50 off 41 deliveries. Shamarh Brooks, who hit 93 in the first ODI, continued his solid form with 43.

Andy McBrine was the chief destroyer for Ireland with 4/36 in ten overs. Craig Young and Josh Little snatched 3/42 and 2/40 respectively.

In reply, Ireland were 157/4 after 31.2 overs when rain stopped play.

When play resumed Ireland had a revised target of 168 in 36 overs.

Harry Tector ended on 54 not out to steer Ireland to 168/5 in 32.4 overs.

Tector faced 75 balls and hit four fours and one six.

McBrine contributed 35 to the total.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was the most successful bowler for West Indies with 2/51 in eight overs.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Sunday in Jamaica. The one-off T20 match was cancelled.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES 229 (48 overs) Romario Shepherd 50, Odean Smith 46, Shamarh Brooks 43; Andy McBrine 4/36, Craig Young 3/42, Josh Little 2/40 vs IRELAND 168/5 (Revised target 168 in 36 overs) Harry Tector 54 not out, A McBrine 35; Akeal Hosein 2/51. Ireland won by five wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.