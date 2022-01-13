Helping those who can't help themselves

THE EDITOR: First off let’s look at phrasing. “Assisted suicide” is not a great phrase to use if you’re trying to convince people to at least consider letting someone end their life with dignity. Most people are too insecure to consider let alone approve of such a thing.

Now change the phrasing to “compassionate release” and you have a more “humane,” less “barbaric” way of opening a discussion about a person’s options regarding how and when they will end their life. Of course, there will be a lot of resistance to this idea, especially from the religious groups that believe they know what God thinks and wants. Arrogant behaviour to say the least. And there will be lawmakers who will jump on the “no” bandwagon just to appease their voters.

Reality check: You are in an accident and are paralysed from the neck down. Your new “life” consists of lying in a bed 24/7 looking at the ceiling for the rest of your unnatural life. Every single thing you need will have to be supplied by caregivers and your family. You can’t even change the TV channel on your own.

You come to terms with your situation and you wish to move on, to transition. You wish to end your hell-on-Earth existence but there are laws and nosey people, even relatives, who want to stop you from “freeing” yourself. They do not care about your pain, only their own selfish misguided beliefs or desires.

There are many millions of people who would find peace knowing that they have access to a process where they can have a “compassionate release.” I realise that there will be many hurdles to overcome before this idea becomes reality, but someone has to get the ball rolling.

Be merciful and let them end their needless suffering with dignity.

LLOYD IRWIN

via e-mail