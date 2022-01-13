Fireworks a clear danger to health

Minister of Energy Stuart Young - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: There is considerable research and medical analysis that loud noise is inimical to human beings and that it poses serious health threats to people, especially those with medical problems and the aged.

I read that "loud noises often trigger a startle response with heart palpitations, perspiration, an increase in blood pressure and a dry mouth. In addition, increased neck tension can lead to

serious headaches and earaches.”

I also read that sudden loud noises can cause anxiety, where people, in anticipation of the loud noises, can develop heart palpitations that could result in death

I am not ashamed to admit that I have experienced such symptoms on many an Old Year’s night when, in most cases, I have to comfort three frightened dogs on my chest for a few hours. This could never be right.

A national poll ought to be conducted to find out how the general public feels about fireworks which are a clear danger to health and national peace.

There are other issues which have been mentioned, one noticeably by Stuart Young, the Minister of Energy, that fireworks are also a drain on limited foreign exchange, which can be better used in the people’s interests. Young is quite right and is on the right track on behalf of his constituents and the many people proposing a ban.

It befuddles me how the Attorney General could propose a revision of the law that allows fireworks to continue on Old Year’s night and on Independence Day and other special occasions. The only conclusion which I am not afraid to say is that perhaps he is trying to placate the fireworks businessmen. I want to hope this is not the intention.

Unfortunately, this proposed law revision will not work now. The monies spent by people on fireworks is mis-spent – instead of helping a cash-poor Government with supporting poor people.

It would be a shame not to see that the proposed changes are immediately aborted and thrown in a dustbin. AG Al-Rawi must know that his responsibility is to give us the people what we want. And I have never met one person who disagrees that fireworks should be banned for all eternity – except for Government’s sole celebratory use.

PETER S MORALLES

Cascade