Digicel disruption caused by technical equipment failure

Networking group Digicel has said the disruption on Wednesday that affected several areas across the country was caused by a technical equipment failure.

In a statement, it said the equipment failure led to sporadic and intermittent disruptions with customers.

“The disruptions began shortly after 8 am and affected various subsets of customers at different times throughout the day.”

Digicel CEO Abraham Smith said, “While we all know that technical difficulties can happen, we fell short on our promise to deliver the best and I sincerely apologise to all our customers who were affected.”

The statement said service went back to normal for most customers by 11.30 am and all customers were back to normal by 3.30 pm.

“Digicel technicians continue to implement the company’s crisis mitigation plan as a precautionary measure.”