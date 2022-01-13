CIC Insurance Brokers opens San Fernando office

CIC Insurance Brokers managing director Mark Henderson, 2nd from left, at the opening of the company's new San Fernando office building. PHOTO COURTESY CIC INSURANCE BROKERS - CIC Insurance Brokers

CIC Insurance Brokers has celebrated the opening of its San Fernando office building at Lady Hailes Avenue.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 25, which was attended by San Fernando East MP Brian Manning and city mayor Junia Regrello, managing director Mark Henderson said the opening was yet another milestone in the company's expansion plan.

Construction began two years ago – the year the company marked its 50th anniversary – but completion was delayed because of the pandemic.

He said the new office will enhance the everyday working life of staffers and greatly improve the experience of customers. This investment also includes rental space for other businesses, thereby creating further economic activity in the southern city, he said.

"Together with our new office in San Fernando, we have recently opened a Diego Martin office and commenced operations in Guyana," he added.

The MD said the key to the company's success and growth during the past 53 years is the trust placed in it by its clients.

"We as brokers do not sell insurance, we sell our service and expertise. Selling is of course, a critical part of our business, but we will not be standing here celebrating the opening of this new office if it were not for the time and effort we take to understand our clients’ business, providing honest and fair advice, first-class service and maintaining strong business ethics."

He thanked the company's clients in San Fernando, "many whom have been with us for 40 years," and promised the company would continue to invest in its staff to ensure its service and expertise remains ahead of the curve.

"To all our insurers, thank you for the support that you have given to CIC over the years. We value our long-standing relationships with our insurers as without them our success and growth would also not be possible."

Henderson said the insurance industry has become even more complex with the advent of the new Insurance Act. And the pandemic has not made things any easier.

The staff at the San Fernando branch was also commended for their patience and professionalism while working out of the small, cramped office in the original compound while construction was going on and when it was also stalled temporarily because of the pandemic.

"The sacrifice that the San Fernando staff made, with no complaints, before and during the construction of the office shows the quality and make-up of the type of persons you all are, and to that I am incredibly grateful and proud."

In closing, Henderson thanked the company's directors for their visionary leadership, which assisted in developing new business opportunities, which included the construction of the new building.