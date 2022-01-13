Bryan Charles grabs six wickets in Red Force trial

OFF-SPINNER Bryan Charles of the Imran Khan XI destroyed the Khary Pierre XI batting line up on day two of the four-day Trinidad and Tobago Red Force trial match at Gilbert Park in Couva, on Thursday.

Resuming the day on 223/5, the Khan XI were dismissed for 301 in the first innings.

Keagan Simmons struck 68 and Khan hit 66.

Kerwyn Sirju picked up 3/45 and Uthman Muhammad grabbed 2/17.

In reply, the Pierre XI had no answers for Charles as the former West Indies Under-19 player snatched 6/45.

Pierre XI were all out for 137 giving Khan XI a massive lead of 164 runs.

Daniel Williams scored 38 for the Pierre XI.

The Khan XI closed on 105/4 in the second innings, an overall lead of 269 runs.

Former West Indies Under-19 players Kirstan Kallicharan and Leonardo Julien have both contributed. Kallicharan ended on 41 not out and Julien made 31.

SUMMARISED SCORES

KHAN XI 301 - Keagan Simmons 68, Imran Khan 66; Kerwyn Sirju 3/45, Uthman Muhammad 2/17 and 105/4 - Kirstan Kallicharan 41 not out, Leonardo Julien 31 vs PIERRE XI 137 – Daniel Williams 38, Bryan Charles 6/45.