Why we need to conserve water
THE EDITOR: TT, it is imperative we focus on conserving water in 2022.
Please consider the following:
* Only three per cent of water on Earth is fresh water.
* Only 0.5 per cent is available for drinking.
Why we should conserve water:
* It minimises the effects of drought and water shortages.
* It guards against rising costs and political conflict.
* It helps to preserve the environment.
* It makes water available for recreational purposes.
* It builds safe and beautiful communities.
TT knows how to conserve water since Port of Spain was a guava patch.
Water conservation requires forethought and effort. It should be a way of life.
Our available water supply is finite. We do not have an endless supply.
It is up to all of TT to conserve water.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
