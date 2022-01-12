Why we need to conserve water

THE EDITOR: TT, it is imperative we focus on conserving water in 2022.

Please consider the following:

* Only three per cent of water on Earth is fresh water.

* Only 0.5 per cent is available for drinking.

Why we should conserve water:

* It minimises the effects of drought and water shortages.

* It guards against rising costs and political conflict.

* It helps to preserve the environment.

* It makes water available for recreational purposes.

* It builds safe and beautiful communities.

TT knows how to conserve water since Port of Spain was a guava patch.

Water conservation requires forethought and effort. It should be a way of life.

Our available water supply is finite. We do not have an endless supply.

It is up to all of TT to conserve water.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town