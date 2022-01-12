Tobago's covid19 death toll now 220

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has risen to 220 after one patient died from complications associated with the virus overnight.

In a statement on Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported there are 41 new covid19 cases in Tobago and 1,362 active cases.

The division also said 36 people are currently hospitalised – 29 unvaccinated, one partially vaccinated, and six fully vaccinated. There are 4,604 recovered patients.